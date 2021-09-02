Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.14. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

