I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.47 and last traded at $69.06. 8,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 511,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $190,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

