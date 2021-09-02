iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IENT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. iEntertainment Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

