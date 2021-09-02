iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of IENT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. iEntertainment Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About iEntertainment Network
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for iEntertainment Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEntertainment Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.