II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IIVI. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.39.

II-VI stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

