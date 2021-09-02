IMC Chicago LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 43.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $59.33. 133,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

