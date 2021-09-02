iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.