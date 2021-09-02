IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading Up 4.4%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI Plc is an engineering company, which designs, manufacturing, and services of engineered solutions that control the precise movement of fluids. It operates trough the following segments: IMI Critical Engineering; IMI Precision Engineering; and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering segment provides flow control solutions.

