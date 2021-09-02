Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.