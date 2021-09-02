Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.62

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 696848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

