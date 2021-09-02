Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.
