IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,359 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 791,699 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period.

CYH opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

