IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,937 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:PEI opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

In related news, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $43,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,343 shares of company stock valued at $974,866. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.