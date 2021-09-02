IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

NYSE RE opened at $261.25 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.87.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.