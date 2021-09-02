Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Raised to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 562,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $318.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the first quarter worth $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

