Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $235.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $247.58 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $251.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $1,918,644. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

