Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $245.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.13.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $247.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.90. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $251.48.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,644. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

