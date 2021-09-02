InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 45.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $190,267.15 and $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,704,097 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

