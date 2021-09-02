Insider Buying: Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) insider Richard Freudenstein bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.47 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of A$313,950.00 ($224,250.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Appen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

