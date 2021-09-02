Insider Buying: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Buys $24,995.25 in Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Mark Simon Brewer bought 3,703 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $24,995.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 275,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,802.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CNDT stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.