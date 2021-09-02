Insider Buying: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Buys $24,995.25 in Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Mark Simon Brewer bought 3,703 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $24,995.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 275,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,802.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNDT stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

