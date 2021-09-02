Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Finbar Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

