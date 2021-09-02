Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys 42,873 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.
Shares of DNUT opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $21.69.
Several research analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.