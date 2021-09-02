Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys 42,873 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of DNUT opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

