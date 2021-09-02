Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Purchases 1,130 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,729.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

