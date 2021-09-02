Insider Buying: Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Buys 88,379 Shares of Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Vicki Aristidopoulos acquired 88,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$14,936.05 ($10,668.61).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,497.26.
About Mad Paws
Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.