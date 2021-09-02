Insider Buying: Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Purchases 2,180,000 Shares of Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Scott Baldwin bought 2,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,270,000.00 ($2,335,714.29).
Scott Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Scott Baldwin sold 100,000 shares of Money3 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32), for a total transaction of A$325,000.00 ($232,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.79.
About Money3
Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.
