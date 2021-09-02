Insider Buying: Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Insider Buys A$53,900.00 in Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) insider Andrew Lancaster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,900.00 ($38,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Nine Entertainment’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Nine Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including Channel 9, 9Rush, 9Go!, 9Gem, and 9Life; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; talkback radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, 6PR, 2UE, 4BH, 6GT, Magic1278 brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, sport, entertainment, and lifestyle content.

