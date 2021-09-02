Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Acquires $39,268.90 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74.

PCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

