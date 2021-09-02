Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Buys $49,986.70 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael E. Dee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

