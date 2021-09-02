Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Purchases 34,999 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,687. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

