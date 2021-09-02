Insider Buying: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Buys $1,023,750.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLQT opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.