Insider Buying: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).
Shares of STAN opened at GBX 458.20 ($5.99) on Thursday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a market cap of £14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.53.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
