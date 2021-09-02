Insider Buying: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 458.20 ($5.99) on Thursday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a market cap of £14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

