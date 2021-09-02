Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 48 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $32.46 on Thursday, hitting $2,884.38. 1,091,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,707.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,418.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

