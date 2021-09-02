Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.60. 242,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,772. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

