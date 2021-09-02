Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells 13,357 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $329,772,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $71,699,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

