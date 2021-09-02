Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FDS opened at $385.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $388.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

