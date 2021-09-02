Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FDS opened at $385.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $388.86.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on FDS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.