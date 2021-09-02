Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $75,586.59 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 149.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after buying an additional 71,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.