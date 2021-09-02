Insider Selling: HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Sells A$6,600,000.00 in Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) insider Bruce Higgins sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.00 ($21.43), for a total value of A$6,600,000.00 ($4,714,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

