Insider Selling: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Sells $87,437.50 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 106,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

