Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$46,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,222,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,222,350.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$167.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.