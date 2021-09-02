Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells 52,996 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

