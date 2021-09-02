Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$81.61 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.41.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1959017 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.81.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

