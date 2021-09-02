Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $232,220.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USPH opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

