Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

USIO stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.74. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter worth $64,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

