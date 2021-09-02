Insureum (ISR) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $204,978.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00816990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

