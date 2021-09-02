Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 2.29% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

FTRI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.