Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 4,505 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

