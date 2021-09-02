Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 427,537 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81.

