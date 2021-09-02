Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

