Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

