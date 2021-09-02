Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. 15,839,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,765,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

