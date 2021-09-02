InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

IHG stock opened at GBX 4,687 ($61.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,705.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,934.63. The stock has a market cap of £8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5,892.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

